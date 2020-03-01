Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm "Mac" Forbes. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

FORBES, Malcolm "Mac"



passed away peacefully with family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Peppi's House Hospice. He was 83 years old.



Mac was born in Scotsburn, Nova Scotia Canada. He graduated from Pictou Academy and received his B.S. in Forestry degree in 1961 from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton. Throughout Mac's life he was continuously moving. Starting in 1955 he attended Trade school in North Sydney, Nova Scotia. After graduating he worked for TASCO Sheet Metal Co. in New Glasgow, Halifax and then Gander Newfoundland. Starting in 1957 he worked for the Alberta Forestry Service in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, the Federal Government Forestry Service in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and joined Fraser Companies in Quebec and New Brunswick. He joined Dryden Paper Company in 1961 in Dryden Ontario, serving as assistant foreman then personnel manager. He joined Timberjack (a division of the Eaton Corporation) in Woodstock Ontario in 1964. With Timberjack he traveled around the world, spending two weeks in Japan and five weeks in South Africa where he contracted malaria.



In 1965 he married his wife, Elizabeth Bremner, lived in Vancouver and then moved back to Ontario where he was regional manager for the Maritimes and New England. He left Timberjack in 1971 and moved to Ellicottville, New York where he joined John Lyons Equipment. In 1972 he became store manager for the



Mac was a member of the Case Dealer Advisory Board, serving as president for a year. He was also a member of the Case 20 Group, Tucson Utility Contractors Association, and the Asphalt Pavers Association. Mac loved the outdoors and travelling. He took his family to most of the National Parks in the U.S. and Canada. He was also an avid fisherman who took many trips to Canada and Alaska. He enjoyed golf games with old friends and belonged to the weekly Ashton Group game. For many years he held Christmas parties for his employees and loved seeing the children open their gifts.



Mac's entry in his college yearbook:



Mac enrolled here in '56 as one of the originals of the Forestry Class of '61, and soon became known for his uninhibited humor and storytelling. After one year in the Delta Half Delta, and apartment life, Mac decided to spend his reclining year and a half in Lady Beaverbrook Residence. Although a cow on ice, Forbsey certainly proved an efficient Varsity hockey manager. Following up this year, he became Amateur Athletic Association President, uncontested. Mac's other interests included hunting, fishing and women. Mac is capable of achieving anything and his class hopes he will remember them when he makes his first million.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Sandy and Clara Forbes; his daughter, Debby and sister, Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Brent of Scottsdale; brother, William of Nova Scotia and sister, Jean of Texas and many nieces and nephews. There will be no service but a celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







