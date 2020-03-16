Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel E. Bonorand. View Sign Service Information Adair Funeral Homes 1191 North Grand Avenue Nogales , AZ 85621 (520)-281-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

BONORAND, Manuel E.



a Nogales, Arizona-born native, dairyman and cattle rancher, city water system specialist, expert marksman, decorated World War II veteran, Caterpillar representative in Mexico during the inception of the produce trade, friend and mentor of many, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death, five years ago, by his beloved bride and best friend, Alicia (Durazo). He was also predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Arcelia (Rouzaud) Bonorand; his sister, Ana Maria Coppola; and his brother, Theodoro Bonorand.



He is survived by his daughter, Renee (Arcy) Fleming; and his sons, Manuel, Gerard, Luis, and Andre Bonorand, their spouses; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



His example, affection and humor was generously afforded to all of his extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and aides of the Arizona state Veteran Home, Tucson, Arizona. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last four months were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family.



A Memorial Mass in his honor will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, in Nogales. A veteran's military burial will follow at the family plot, Nogales Cemetery. The ADAIR'S CARROON MORTUARY is caring for the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Santa Cruz Training Programs, P.O. Box 683, Nogales, Arizona 85628.







