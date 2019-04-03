RODRIGUEZ, Manuel J. "Manny" 89, of Tucson, passed March 28, 2019, encircled by his wife of 68 years, all eight children, and many other family members. A naturally quiet man, he said a great deal by way of his complete love and devotion to family. Kind yet firm; gracious while holding one to account; full of integrity; respected, admired, deeply loved. He wanted and provided the best for his large family, working many hours of overtime to do so. Still, he made time for family picnics, vacations, Boy Scouts, youth football, and made sure homework was done, encouraging his kids to do their best. He also taught them baseball, softball, golf, hunting, fishing and more. Held in high regard by union pipefitter peers, his sharp mind, keen eye and skilled hand produced over four decades of exceptional workmanship throughout Arizona plus the TransAlaskan Pipeline. Survived by wife, Stella; children, Gilbert (Debee), Hector (Marybeth), Norma (Julio Trujillo), Mary Alice (Wendell McGehee), Irene (Dan Ramirez), Rob (Carolyn), Mike (Peggie), Irma (Bob Mitton); 23 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and sister, Carmen Mayer. Funeral Mass is Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb. Reception to follow in church hall. Manny, an Our Mother of Sorrows Charter Member since 1958, would appreciate in lieu of flowers, donations to OMOS School or St. Anne's Convent, 3820 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., 85750. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary