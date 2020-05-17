Marc Edward Luety
LUETY, Marc Edward

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He passed unexpectedly of a heart attack at the young age of 63. Marc had many loves in life; speed boats, cars, dove hunting, and watching old westerns and the Andy Giffith show, but nothing came close to the love he had for his wife and family. He was always there for those in need - day or night. He was happiest when spending time with his kids and being "POPS" to his grandchildren. Marc never knew a stranger. He made everyone feel welcomed with his sweet smile, his huge generous heart, and his laugh would draw you in every time. He was a big teddy-bear underneath his tough exterior. And wasn't shy about crying at the drop of a pin. Marc will be dearly missed and was a true blessing to all of us who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Lisa Luety Phenicie and Raymond S. Luety Sr.; his youngest brother, Raymond Luety Jr.; his grandparents, Hannah Louise Kegel "Gammy" and Hugo Liedke "Pa-pa" and William and Aletta Luety.

He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Sandra Swegard Luety; his two children, Victoria Di Iorio (Anthony) and Marc Luety Jr. (Aileen); his three grandchildren, Madelyn (15), Dominic (10) and Arianna (2) and his soon to be born grandson, Cru Maxwell; his brother and sisters, Will Luety, Roxanne Luety (Conrad) and Rochelle Luety Browne (Neal) and his mother and father-in-law, Alfred and Antoinette Swegard. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved him very much, Vanessa, Kimberly, Greg, Tierra, Christopher, Zach and Matthew and great-nieces and nephew, Ava, Austin, Olivia, Adelyn, Raemi, Arianna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Reach Radio Tucson.A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel, Tucson, 8711 E. Speedway Blvd. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Calvary Chapel
