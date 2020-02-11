Marc Paul Trexler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Paul Trexler.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Obituary
Send Flowers

TREXLER, Marc Paul

Age 71, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on February 5, 2020. Loving father of Ashley Trexler. Also, survived by brothers, Terry (Rosalie) Trexler and Bruce (Mary) Trexler; nieces and nephew. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Anthony and Anne Trexler. Marc was a graduate of the University of Arizona. He worked for Pima County as a Sr. Civil Engineer Assistant and retired after 25 plus years. Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.