COHEN, Marc Peter



66 years old, of Tucson, AZ. Marc was born on October 3, 1953 in Bronx, NY, and died on August 14, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ray; his father, Saul; and his sister, Paula. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Betty. He is also survived by nieces, and nephew, to whom he was like a second father, Leah (Travis) Vigileos, Rebecca Cotton; and nephew, Justin (Missy) Cotton; nieces, Desiree Williams, Edie Cotton; and nephew, Jacob Cotton; brother-in-law, Don (Leah) Cotton; and father-in-law, Ernie Cotton. He was the best great uncle ("Gruncle") to Noah, Bella, Eli, and Addie Vigileos, as well as Annalise and Logan Cotton, who consider him their treasured "Zadie." Marc worked for many years in the transportation department of TUSD. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Brooks and the staff of Peppi's House. The world has lost a truly good man who will be missed forever by those who knew and loved him. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.









