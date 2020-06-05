OLLASON , Marcha Rae (Loe)passed away peacefully on Sunday May 24, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Larry (Rebecca Shoden), Tommy and Eric (Debbi Pollock); her sister, Linda Lambert; three grandchildren, Steve, Jack and Taylor and four great-grandchildren. Marcha is preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas Loe; her father, Ivan Thomas Loe; mother, Charolette Nordstrom and stepmother, Erma Belle Loe. Born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1933. Marcha moved to Tucson where she attended the University of Arizona and graduation with Honors with a Masters in Political Science. While at the UofA, Marcha was active in community activities as a member of Pi Beta Pha. It was at the UofA where she met her husband, Lawrence "Moe" Ollason. Marcha and Moe were happily married for over 45 years. Moe (passed in 2001) was a local attorney and Federal Bankruptcy Judge. Marcha was a successful Real Estate Agent and Investor. She enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and yachting while spending her summers in Coronado, California. She lived a rich, full and active life timelessly devoting her efforts to bettering the lives of those around her.As the founder of Community Organization Drug Abuse Control (CODAC), co-founder of the Brewster Home for unwed mothers, board member and treasure of the Junior League of Tucson and member of the Arizona Kidney Foundation. Marcha, touched the lives of countless people throughout her life and her selfless efforts continue to this day. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend always willing to listen and help not only her family but friends when needed. Marcha loved a good vodka martini, had a great sense of personal style, her candor sparing nothing and no one, least of all herself. Marcha will be desperately missed by her family and friends. Mom: keep on smiling and laughing!A celebration of Life Memorial will be held in September 2020 at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable contributions be made to either the Brewster Home for unwed mothers or CODAC.