CARY, Mrs. Marcia (Hayworth) of Tucson, Arizona and Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born on September 14, 1945 in Orange, California to the late Alice and Gerald Hayworth. Marcia passed away at age 73 on April 10, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Marcia was an elementary school teacher until retiring in 1986. Marcia was the beloved wife of the late Hal Cary. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Cary; stepsons, Tim Cary, Matt Cary and Greg Cary; stepdaughters, Cathy Cary and Crystal Merz and sister, Debbie Branson. Marcia had many hobbies including helping others, crafting and reading. She was a member at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Tucson, and a longtime resident of Desert Trails in Tucson. A Memorial Celebration for Marcia is being planned at Desert Trails to take place in late fall or early winter. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.