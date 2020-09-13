1/1
Marcia Dale Letson Sisley
1953 - 2020
SISLEY, Marcia Dale Letson

9/28/1953 - 9/3/2020

Marcia Dale Letson Sisley, 66, of Tucson, passed away Thursday, September 3rd after a long bout of cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Marcia was born in Perryville, MO, and attended Rincon High School. After she married in 1974, she traveled the country and the world with her husband and children before settling with them in Tucson in 1986. Marcia worked at TUSD for 20 years where she touched the lives of countless students, and retired in 2015. She was the daughter of Shirley Ann (Shann) Letson, who preceded her in death and Robert J. Letson of Tucson. Marcia is survived by her devoted husband, James Harold Sisley of Tucson; daughter, Amy Whitehurst and her husband Thomas Randolph "Randy' of Dalhart, TX; daughter, Lisa Sisley of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Matthew Sisley of Afton OK, Logan Whitehurst, Christopher Whitehurst and Geneva Whitehurst of Dalhart TX; sister and sister-in-law, Sheryl "Sherry" Letson and Bobby Whipple of Tucson; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Marjorie Letson of Tucson and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, no memorial services are planned at this time. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 12, 2020
Marcia. You will be missed. You could put a smile on anyone’s face
Brian goldsmith
Friend
September 12, 2020
We will always miss Marcia. She was an important part of our lives. We have wonderful memories of the good times, the phone calls and the laughter to help us through these days and into the future. And we are thankful for the closeness of her family. Love, Pat and Ron Sisley
Pat Sisley
Family
September 12, 2020
Marcia was a loving caring person. She had a special gift of working with children with special needs in the school system. She was also a retired military wife (AF) , and we could talk for hours about the different bases and experiences we both incurred and enjoyed. She had a special gift of clothing her teddy bear collections with different themes according to each current holiday. I will miss playing Mexican Train during our visits and sharing strong opinions on life. You touched a lot of lives and will be missed by all.
love , Virginia and Tom Sisley
Virginia and Tom Sisley
Family
