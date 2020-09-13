SISLEY, Marcia Dale Letson9/28/1953 - 9/3/2020Marcia Dale Letson Sisley, 66, of Tucson, passed away Thursday, September 3rd after a long bout of cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Marcia was born in Perryville, MO, and attended Rincon High School. After she married in 1974, she traveled the country and the world with her husband and children before settling with them in Tucson in 1986. Marcia worked at TUSD for 20 years where she touched the lives of countless students, and retired in 2015. She was the daughter of Shirley Ann (Shann) Letson, who preceded her in death and Robert J. Letson of Tucson. Marcia is survived by her devoted husband, James Harold Sisley of Tucson; daughter, Amy Whitehurst and her husband Thomas Randolph "Randy' of Dalhart, TX; daughter, Lisa Sisley of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Matthew Sisley of Afton OK, Logan Whitehurst, Christopher Whitehurst and Geneva Whitehurst of Dalhart TX; sister and sister-in-law, Sheryl "Sherry" Letson and Bobby Whipple of Tucson; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Marjorie Letson of Tucson and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, no memorial services are planned at this time. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION.