LYNN, Marcille Umland
97, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by Edward, husband of 60 years and her son, Ed (Becky). Marcille is survived by daughter, Sarah (Richard) and son, Bruce (Carolyn). She was "Grandmom" to Adam (Lauren), Emily, Matt (Kathy), Taryn (Carlos) and Justin (Denisse) and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, backpacker, and naturalist. She was a longtime volunteer at the Desert Museum and Catalina State Park. A Memorial Service and Celebration of her Life will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church NE Chapel, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Desert Museum would be appreciated. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019