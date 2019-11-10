LOPEZ, Margaret Brigid Sullivan
70, of Cambridge, MA. passed away October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessica Perry and John Melton. She is survived by her husband, Larry Lopez; sisters, Melinda Sadar (Edward), Maurya Smith (Edward) and Emily Chabel (Bernard); five nieces, Inara Edrington (Ron), Jessica Ziegler (Ted), Elena Andrews, Emily French (Sean), Melinda Jelbaoui (Aziz) and one nephew, John Gilreath (Diane). Brigid was born June 18, 1949 in Salt Lake City, and grew up in Cleveland, OH. where she graduated from Regina High School and earned a B.A. in art history cum laude from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve) in 1971. After moving to Tucson, Arizona, she earned a master's degree in anthropology and museum services from the University of Arizona in 1975. Brigid learned the basics of artifact conservation at the Amerind Foundation in Dragoon, AZ, and then headed to Washington, DC where she worked as an illustrator for the Smithsonian Institution before returning to Tucson in 1977 to begin a 37-year career in conservation for the U.S. National Park Service. In 1990 she moved to Boston as head of the NPS Northeast Collections Conservation Branch. A lifelong Democrat, cat lover, friend to all, with an offbeat sense of humor, Brigid was a talented artist and deeply loved by all of her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019