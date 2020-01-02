Margaret Elizabeth Balderrama

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Elizabeth Balderrama.
Service Information
Avenidas Cremation & Burial
1376 W. St. Mary's Rd.
Tucson, AZ
85745
(520)-305-4740
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Kateri
507 W. 29th St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BALDERRAMA, Margaret

Elizabeth

Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother. 63, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her father, Humberto and beloved grandson, Moises. Survived by her husband, Ismael; daughters, Lisa (Roland), Jessica (Nicolas), Edilia and Yvette; 11 grandchildren, mother, Josephine; seven sisters, one brother and was loved dearly by many. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blessed Kateri, 507 W. 29th St., Mass at 11:00 a.m., luncheon to follow. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.