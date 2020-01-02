BALDERRAMA, Margaret
Elizabeth
Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother. 63, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her father, Humberto and beloved grandson, Moises. Survived by her husband, Ismael; daughters, Lisa (Roland), Jessica (Nicolas), Edilia and Yvette; 11 grandchildren, mother, Josephine; seven sisters, one brother and was loved dearly by many. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blessed Kateri, 507 W. 29th St., Mass at 11:00 a.m., luncheon to follow. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 2, 2020