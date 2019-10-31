Margaret Fellows

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Fellows.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Obituary
Send Flowers

FELLOWS, Margaret

95, died at home on October 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph C. Fellows in 2007. She is survived by her children, Christine, Martin (Cindy), Michael (Marian), Ann, Claire, Mary (Rob), Liz (Pete) and Chuck (Allison); 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her brother, John and her sister, Lil. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at a later date at St Joseph's Church in Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.