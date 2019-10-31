FELLOWS, Margaret
95, died at home on October 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph C. Fellows in 2007. She is survived by her children, Christine, Martin (Cindy), Michael (Marian), Ann, Claire, Mary (Rob), Liz (Pete) and Chuck (Allison); 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her brother, John and her sister, Lil. She will be dearly missed. Services will be held at a later date at St Joseph's Church in Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019