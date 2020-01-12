Margaret Fellows

Guest Book
Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
FELLOWS, Margaret

95, died at home on October 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph C. Fellows in 2007. She is survived by her children, Christine, Martin (Cindy), Michael (Marian), Ann, Claire, Mary (Rob), Liz (Pete), Chuck (Allison); 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind her brother, John; her sister, Lil; her caregiver companions, and many good friends. She will be dearly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020
