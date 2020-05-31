SAVKO, Margaret I.



80, December 13,1939 - May 25, 2020. Margaret passed away peacefully Monday morning near her home in Tucson, AZ. She was deeply devoted to her family and a gift to all who knew her. Her love, strength and dedication to her family and friends remain as an example for those she loved. Margaret retired after 19 years of service at the University of Arizona Testing Office. She was a devoted board member as well as secretary for the Tucson Corvette Club and was very active with her sons in Special Olympics. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Gilberto E. and Elena (Sainz) Laos and her son, Timothy Savko. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hank Savko; sons, Stuart, Todd (Jessica) and Troy and daughter, Sheri (Gary) Cahill. She was the beloved grandmother to Paige and Colin Cahill and Christopher and Zachary Savko. She was an adored sister to Anna (Laos) Fitzpatrick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to City of Tucson, Therapeutic Recreation. Mail donations to: Therapeutic Recreation, Attention: Liddie MacNeil, 900 South Randolph Way, Tucson, AZ 85716.









