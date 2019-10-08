Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Born on June 26, 1958 in Milbank, South Dakota passed away on October 7, 2019. Margaret is survived by her mother, Jeanette Engelhard; brothers, Richard Engelhard and Alan Engelhard; sisters, Kelly Canfield and Kari Bush and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Garold Engelhard and sister, Jody McDaniel. Margaret was a dedicated employee of Northwest Medical Center. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Humane Society in Margaret's honor. Memorial Gathering will be held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Service to follow at 6:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
