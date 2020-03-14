Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Margaret



died on January 13, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Illinois and grew up there and in the San Diego area. After marrying, she moved to Tucson — the place she loved best — where she lived for nearly sixty years.



While raising two daughters, Margaret returned to school, earning a PhD in clinical psychology. She worked in private practice until the age of 80. Throughout her career she was active in the Southern Arizona Psychology Association, serving as its president and as the head of its continuing education board. She was honored to receive the Peter Attarian Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of psychology. Margaret believed in the power of education and supported young students in her role as a judge at state high school science fairs.



An avid gardener, she grew roses, irises, herbs and vegetables alongside cactus. She was known for her sour cream enchiladas, her powerfully strong bourbon balls, and her amazing pecan pie. She was a voracious reader of books, magazines, and journals and enjoyed movies, symphonies, art, and the beauty of nature. She was an eager learner, undaunted by any task, no matter how much time or effort it required. With this quality and her creative spirit, she was fearless in taking on any artistic endeavor that caught her imagination. She beaded, made jewelry, quilted, stitched, wove, refinished furniture, and had most recently taken up watercolor. Margaret was active in her neighborhood association. She loved the coyotes and the javelinas that ran through her streets (except when they made dinner out of her vegetable garden), her view of the mountains, and all her caring neighbors. There were few things she loved more than a good conversation with friends over a long meal. Above all, she was strong and independent, still mowing her lawn at 83 when the job needed doing.



Margaret will be missed by her daughters, Laura and Anne; her son-in-law, Richard; her grandchildren, Aidan, Camille and Carson; her sister, Linda; her devoted tabby cat Princess, family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Her daughters ask that friends remember her by doing something kind for a neighbor and/or enjoying a glass of red wine. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.











