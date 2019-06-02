Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Service 10:00 AM St. Alban's Episcopal Church 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Rd. Tucson , AZ View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 E. Grant Rd. Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'CONNELL, Margaret K. "Peggy"



93, passed away on May 28, 2019 and was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 12, 1925 to Rev. Philip K. Kemp and Margaret C. Kemp. Peggy lived in Tucson since 1968. Peggy attended College at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX from 1943-1945 and thereafter attended the Bishop Johnson College of Nursing at the Hospital of the Good Samaritan in Los Angeles, CA from 1945-1948 and obtained her Registered Nurse degree in 1948. She did her Post-Graduate Training in Obstetrics at Chicago Lying-In Hospital in Chicago, IL in 1949. She worked in the Labor and Delivery section of Tucson Medical Center (TMC) from 1974-1990 at which time she retired. Peggy's military service in the US Air Force (USAF), from 1949-1954, involved, among other things, being a flight nurse in the Korean War. When Peggy left the USAF she held the rank of Captain. Peggy belonged to the TMC Alumni Club and the Ott YMCA Women's Club. Peggy was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Tucson. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Kathy Clarke Perkins and her husband, Kim Perkins of Tucson; her son, Jim O'Connell of Atlanta, GA; her daughter, Maureen Miller and her husband, David Miller of Seattle, WA; her daughter, Lyn Kruse of Tucson; her brother, Dr. James F. Kemp (Ret.) of Fresno, CA and her grandsons, Logan O'Connell, Patrick O'Connell and Jeffrey Miller. Services will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ, with interment and Graveside Service with Military Honors on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ. Flowers may be sent to St. Alban's Episcopal Church for the 10:00 a.m. Service. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







