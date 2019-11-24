Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise "Marge" Bohnenkamp. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

BOHNENKAMP, Margaret Louise "Marge"



3/14/1946 - 11/11/2019



Tucson, AZ - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Marge who was called to heaven to join her beloved husband, Alan.



Born in Marion, Indiana, her family moved to Tucson in 1958 where she attended Sunnyside High School (Class of '64). Following the birth of her daughter, she began a successful career at Anaconda Co. where she met the love of her life, Alan. They were married in November of 1974 and began their happy life together of 37 years before Alan's passing in 2012. Their work took them to Nevada, Denver and Dallas, but their hearts remained with Tucson where they returned upon retirement from Arco Oil Co. in 1996.



Marge was a loving, kind and generous woman with an amazing sense of humor. She was devoted to her family and many friends. She enjoyed the lovely home that she and Alan had shared in the beautiful Tucson desert and took long walks with her sweet dog, Lexi. She will be greatly missed by all of us who were fortunate enough to have her in our lives.



Marge is preceded in death by her husband, Alan Richard Bohnenkamp and parents, Mary Vivienne (Ford) Intogna and Donald Ernest Bolen. She leaves behind her daughter, Marni Ann Bohnenkamp; sisters, Sharlene (Bolen) Mann and Tammy (Bolen) Flowers, as well as many nieces and nephews.



In keeping with her wishes, a small private service will be held in her memory. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







