Service Information Funeraria del Angel South Lawn 5401 South Park Ave Tucson , AZ 85706 (520)-294-2603

RAMIREZ, Margaret M. Chumbler



Our beloved Margaret unexpectedly left this life at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, niece, cousin and friend to many. Margaret was born to Margaret O. and James Wilson Chumbler on May 14, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a graduate of St Johns Elementary School, Pueblo HS (Class of 69) and Western New Mexico University (Class of 94). She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 59, Cocio Estrada. Margaret is survived by her mother, Margaret O. Chumbler; her daughters, Christal (Marcelino) Sanchez and Anna (Frank) Manzanedo; her sons, Carlos Montoya, Tommy Lopez and Isaac Lopez and her sisters, Cathy Shultheis, Debbie Solheid, Dorothy Weideman, Lori Rodriguez and Joan Martinez. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St John's Catholic Church, 602 W. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ. A private family burial will be held at a later date. To honor Margaret's wishes, attendees are requested to wear colorful clothing rather than black. Floral arrangements (delivered to the church) will be appreciated.







