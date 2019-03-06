Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary FENNIE. View Sign

FENNIE, Margaret Mary joined the Angels on February 27, 2019. She was born April 17, 1933 to William Mangan and Catherine Heffernan Mangan in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chicago and attended DePaul University. Marg then worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago, where she met the love of her life, a handsome FBI agent, J. Edgar Fennie. They married in 1953 and raised seven sons, who always kept Marg on her toes. With a promise of a backyard pool, the family moved to Tucson Arizona in 1970. Marg was a consummate mother and homemaker, and later worked alongside Edgar in their home office. She excelled at watercolors, gardening, needlepoint, crossword puzzles and bridge. She enjoyed a good Merlot, novels, lunch with girlfriends and shopping trips to Talbots and Tiffany. With a grand sense of humor, we were blessed to have Margaret Mary as our Mother! Marg is preceded in death by her husband, J. Edgar Fennie and three older brothers, John, William and Joseph. She is survived by her sister, Mary Crandell; sons, Patrick (Diana), Christopher (Buffer), Ned (Veronica), Timothy (Shannon), Dennis, Matthew (Lisa) and Francis (Denise); 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family thanks the wonderful and kind staff at Amedysis Hospice and ComForCare for taking such great care of our Mom and Grandma. Funeral Mass and a Celebration of Life Friday, March 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.





