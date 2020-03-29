MORENO, Margaret
On March 20, 2020 we lost our beloved Margaret Moreno. Born October 31, 1932 in Nogales, Arizona daughter to Elena Sanchez. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife and best friend of 64 years to our father, George P. Moreno. Margaret and George's fun, laughter, and life experiences will always be felt and dearly missed by all the family and friends who shared Margaret and George's loving life together. Margaret was a bank employee of both Southern Arizona Bank and Valley National bank in the 60's and 70's. She was a kind and caring mother to three children, George E. Moreno, Helen L. Moreno, and Christine Moreno-Tadeo, and all the children who lived on her street. Margaret joins her son, George and mother, Elena Sanchez in the loving eternal life of heaven. Margaret is survived by her husband, George P. Moreno; daughters, Helen and Chris; granddaughters, Olivia Marzan (Steve), Sylvia Moreno, Erika Tadeo (Jorge) and Shannon Miller (Brian); great-grandchildren, Jade, Roman, Lila, Kaleb and Sage. Margaret was known to love all animals, especially her dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PACC in Margaret's name would be appreciated. May God bless all of you who knew Margaret and had the opportunity to see what a wonderful lady she truly was. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 29, 2020