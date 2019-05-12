Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Santa Catalina Church Send Flowers Obituary

KJELLAND, Margaret (Marge) Powers



KJELLAND, Margaret (Marge) Powersleft this earth on May 8, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Marge was born on January 06, 1938 to Michael and Anna Gallagher Powers in Evanston, Illinois. She lived in Chicago and Milwaukee and graduated from Pius High School. Marge graduated from Beloit College in 1960 and married Charles (Chuck) Kjelland shortly after graduation. After Marge and Chuck were married, they moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where she taught junior high school while Chuck attended Washington State University. The couple then lived in Burien, Washington, San Jose, California and La Palma, California following Chuck's career. Marge taught in Burien and San Jose, then was a classroom aide in La Palma just as computers were introduced. She quickly became an expert in Apple computers. She also directed a pre-school for several years. In 1988 they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Marge was active in Newcomers and played much bridge with them. She also joined her college sorority Kappa Alpha Theta alumni group and was also active in the Officers Wives Club at Kirtland AFB. Chuck's job involved extensive travel, and Marge joined him on many trips. Upon Chuck's retirement in 1993, they moved to Tucson, Arizona. In Tucson, Marge continued her sorority involvement, serving on the Theta advisory board at the University of Arizona, and as president of the alumni group, as well as president of Newcomers. Chuck and Marge travelled extensively to many parts of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Peru, several European countries and the Caribbean. Hawaii was also a favorite destination. Marge enjoyed many summers in Vail, Colorado and that will be her final stop. Marge is survived by her husband Chuck of 59 years; sons, Kurt (Linda), Kevin, and Philip (Tracy), as well as her beloved granddaughter. A Funeral Mass will be held at Santa Catalina Church on May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held in Vail, Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. Thanks to the Casa de la Luz for making her final days comfortable. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Beloit College Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.