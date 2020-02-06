Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Skieresz. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Pius X Catholic Church 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKIERESZ, Margaret "Peggy"



81, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born October 5, 1938, in Buffalo, New York to Lloyd Johnston and Molly Ferris Johnston. She married Bill Skieresz on July 1, 1961. She and Bill began their lives together in Buffalo and eventually settled in California before retiring to Tucson in 1997. Peggy was a devoted wife, homemaker, amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Peggy's greatest love was her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her loved ones. Peggy is survived by her children, Mary Beth (Mark) Gomez, Michelle Skieresz (Patti Mackey), Kym Skieresz-Odney, Bill (Jessica) Skieresz, Jennifer (Dennis) Driskill, Amy (Ryan) Wilson as well as her grandchildren, Craig, Brittney, Nicholas, Chris, Lauren, Courtney, Brooke, Trey, Brett, Sean, Grace, David, Riley, Jackson and Andrew. She was a trusted and supportive friend who brought lightness, ease and happiness to those around her with her good-natured wit and sense of humor. Peggy was also known to be a terrific dancer and an enthusiastic music fan, especially of Johnny Mathis. She was truly invested in those close to her and always made you feel like the most important person in the world while in her presence. Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years in 2018. Mom/Peggy, we are blessed to have had you in our lives. We will miss your laugh, your smile, your embrace and kisses. The love you shared with us is imprinted on our hearts and we are grateful to carry that love forward for generations. Boop Ba Di Boop for now until we're together again. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







