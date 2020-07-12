1/
Margaret White (Peg) Hill
1929 - 2020
HILL, Margaret (Peg) White

90, formerly of Tucson passed away on June 20, 2020 of natural causes in Nogales, AZ. Peg was born in Sheffield, Alabama to William Culver White and Margaret Rogers White on September 30, 1929. In her senior year, Peg moved with her family to Tucson where she graduated from Tucson High School and attended the University of Arizona. She was married to the late Ben Chambers Hill Jr. on December 27, 1951 at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her son, Michael Andrew Hill (Joni) and her daughters, Jenny Culver Hill (Bob) and Anne White Morris (Mike) and their children; and her brother, William Culver White, Jr. (Nancy); their children, William Culver White III (Elizabeth) and Whitney White Kozlowski (Stan) and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Ben Chambers Hill III and nephew, Ross Hunter White. Peg was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and the Junior League of Tucson. She loved her lifetime friends made in Tucson, enjoyed antiquing, playing cards with the Shanghai girls, and travels to England. She missed her family and the places of her early youth in Jackson, TN, Mobile, AL, and she especially loved her "Over the Bay" time in Fairhope and Gulf Shores, AL. Service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR CARROON MORTUARY INC.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
