Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarethe Caroline "Maggi" Schon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHON, Margarethe "Maggi" Caroline



wife of the late Julian Schon, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Cannondale, Connecticut.



Born February 25, 19- (she could always keep a secret) in Park Ridge, Illinois, she was the daughter of Carl Oscar and Margarethe Tolf.



Leaving Park Ridge to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, she performed with the USO in WWII and landed roles in off-off Broadway productions. Upon marrying she lived overseas for many years (China, the Philippines, Greece, Spain, Lebanon, Okinawa and Uganda). She was always active in the theater and played Peter Pan and the Wicked Witch of the West thousands of miles from Broadway in Beirut.



She later received a Master's Degree in Education from Fordham University, which she applied in positions at the Job Corps and as Museum Director at the Children's Museum in Tucson, AZ.



Margarethe was an intrepid traveler, an extensive reader and a masterful party-giver.



Survived by children, Jeffrey and his spouse Joëlle of Westport and Nairobi, Kenya, Gregory of Tucson, Christine and her spouse José of Los Angeles and Geneva, Switzerland; grandchildren, Zachary of Tucson, Chloé of Montclair, and Caroline of Los Angeles; and two great-granddaughters. In addition to her husband Julian, she was predeceased by her brothers, Carl and Robert.



As Margarethe and Shakespeare would say, "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances..." She would also say "life is short, eat dessert first".







Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close