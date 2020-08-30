ATJIAN, Margarita Aracci



Was born in Cordoba, Argentina. Passed away in Tucson, Arizona on August 21, 2020. Her daughter, Irene Atjian and family, Eduardo Atjian and family, will keep a memory of love in their hearts. She rests in heaven with her son, Dr. George Jose Atjian; father, Avedis Keuchkerina and sisters, Rosa and Elena. Services will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME located at 2545 N. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store