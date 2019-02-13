Margarito Albert GARCIA

GARCIA, Margarito Albert June 10, 1926 - February 7, 2019 Margarito is preceded in death by his parents, wife and sons. Margarito is survived by his brother, sister, and childrens, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. An all night vigil on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Cristo Rey Church. Mass will follow at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and lay to rest at Monte Calvario Cemetery.
