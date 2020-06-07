Margery Ann Thompson
3 - 2020
THOMPSON, Margery Ann

died on May 13, 2020. She was 89. Born in 1931 in New York City to Canadian parents James D. and Agnes Boyle McNabb, Marge moved to Tucson in December 1938. She attended Sam Hughes, Mansfeld, and Tucson High schools, as well as the University of Arizona.

In 1957, Marge married Buck Thompson. They had five children: Doug (Pam), Frank (Becky), Andy, Suzanne (J. Todd Eanes) and Dave (Tina). Marge's beloved grandchildren include Nicole (David Garcia), Rachel, Graham, Stephanie (Albani Wiebe), Lauren, Caroline (Todd Cast), Jacalyn, Pierce, Joshua and Talia. Her beloved great-grandchildren include, Briella, Camila, Christina and Weston.

Marge was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband.

Marge's accomplishments included her five wonderful children. She served as a past member on the Board of Directors of the Arizona Children's Home; past member and president of Los Palos Verdes Garden Club; member and past president of Embroiderers of Tucson; past member of the Board of Directors of St. Luke's Home; and honorary member and past president of St. Luke's Board of Visitors.

Marge loved her family, friends, gardening, sewing, and kitties.

Her family and friends will miss her tremendously: her love, humor, warmth, creativity, and generosity of spirit.

Services shall be held at a later date at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Tucson. The family requests that those who feel so led make donations in Marge's name to St. Michael Church or to St. Luke's Home, 615 E. Adams St., Tucson. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 747-2525
