JONES, Margery
died Aug. 5. She was 71.
Marge is survived by her husband, John Bross; her son, Rob Hagen (Erika Remillard) of Roseville, Minn.; her daughter, Amy Purdy (Jim) of Tucson; her stepdaughter, Paige Moran (Greg) of Kansas City, MO.; two brothers, Don (Lindy) and Allan Thompson and her beloved grandchildren, Ella and Oscar Hagen, Logan and Lucas Purdy and Finn Moran.
Marge was preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald and Marion Thompson. Her older brother, Navy veteran Rick Thompson, died two weeks after Marge's passing.
Marge loved being "Grandma" and often visited all of her grandchildren. She would take them on amazing vacations and tried to attend all of their sporting events.
She also loved spending time with her husband, John. Both had retired to the Tucson area in 2010 after 30-plus years as salespeople with Sherwin-Williams paints. Marge handled national home builder accounts and lead a successful charge at Sherwin-Williams to get more women into managerial positions at the company. She had a keen eye for home and landscape design and enjoyed helping customers as well as beautifying her own properties.
Marge was born in North Dakota and raised her family in Rapid City, S.D. During her career with Sherwin-Williams, she lived and worked in such cities as Cleveland, Indianapolis and Minneapolis.
Marge enjoyed traveling throughout the United States to visit friends and family. She and John had also been traveling internationally to Europe, Africa, and South America. The two were tremendously gregarious and had made lifelong friends all over the world.
A Celebration of life is being planned for Friday, October 18, 2019 in Tucson. Details are pending. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019