LOGANBILL, Marguerite



Born 1929 in Los Angeles, California passed away May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She attended Bethel College in Newton, Kansas where she met her husband. She lived in Claremont, California where she was the Children's choir director at Upland Mennonite Church. In 1965 the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. She started the Tucson Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. She was president of the La Madera Garden club for four years. Marguerite was a member of Catalina Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir for 35 years, played the piano for the homebuilders class for 45 years, and played the bells. One of her greatest joys was music; playing the piano, flute and organ. She loved working in the garden, always having a yard full of colorful flowers. She found pleasure in crochet, sewing and graphic arts. She found traveling an inspiration, beholding the beauty of nature with its waterfalls, mountains, the ocean and wildlife. She worked with her husband in building four homes. She leaves her husband Denard of 69 years; one daughter, Myra Jean; two sons, Keith Brian and Kent Todd (Jessie). Two granddaughters, Jenica and Mikaela. Two great-granddaughters, Macallister and Mara. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.









