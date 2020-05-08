Marguerite Loganbill
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOGANBILL, Marguerite

Born 1929 in Los Angeles, California passed away May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She attended Bethel College in Newton, Kansas where she met her husband. She lived in Claremont, California where she was the Children's choir director at Upland Mennonite Church. In 1965 the family moved to Tucson, Arizona. She started the Tucson Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. She was president of the La Madera Garden club for four years. Marguerite was a member of Catalina Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir for 35 years, played the piano for the homebuilders class for 45 years, and played the bells. One of her greatest joys was music; playing the piano, flute and organ. She loved working in the garden, always having a yard full of colorful flowers. She found pleasure in crochet, sewing and graphic arts. She found traveling an inspiration, beholding the beauty of nature with its waterfalls, mountains, the ocean and wildlife. She worked with her husband in building four homes. She leaves her husband Denard of 69 years; one daughter, Myra Jean; two sons, Keith Brian and Kent Todd (Jessie). Two granddaughters, Jenica and Mikaela. Two great-granddaughters, Macallister and Mara. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved