CERVANTEZ, Maria E.



67, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Maria was born on October 11, 1952 to José Estrada Meza and Concepcion Moreno in Culiacan, Mexico. She was a graduate of Tucson High School class of 1971. Maria joined the City of Tucson in 1973 where she served for 37 years retiring in 2010. During that time she was a volunteer and member of Saint Odilia's church. Maria also volunteered at Casas Adobes Rehabilitation Center, Mission to the Children, and Interfaith Community Services. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Fermin Cervantez; her three sons, Remi, Eric (Veronica) and Marty (Kimberly) and her 11 grandchildren, Raymon, Alec, Andrew, Caitin, Jazlyn, Kenneth, Jett, Aurelius, Athena, Ian and Brooklyn. Church Services to be held at Saint Odilia's Church on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Viewing starting at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Saint Odilia's Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









