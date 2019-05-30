FORTINO, Maria (D'Agostino)



age 86, passed away on May 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Maria was born December 27, 1932 in Linguaglossa, Sicily to the late Giuseppe and Carmella (Tornatore) D'Agostino. Maria married her sweetheart, the late Frank Fortino, on June 1, 1953 in Syracuse, NY. She owned a hair salon in Syracuse until 1994, when they retired to Tucson. Maria is survived by her loving son, Henry (Juliet) Fortino; her brother, Joe D'Agostino, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Tina Wilson and Carmella Fazio. After retirement, Maria enjoyed making homemade Christmas stockings for children in foster care, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. A Memorial Service and reception will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel in Oro Valley, AZ at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maria's name to Casa de la Luz Hospice at https://casafoundation.org/donations/. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 30, 2019