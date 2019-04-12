Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Jesus CARMELO. View Sign

CARMELO, Maria Jesus mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt of Tucson, Arizona, born on December 6, 1920 and left this earth on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Carmelo; sister, Alvina Elenes; sons, Vicente Flores Jr. and Juan Antonio Flores; daughter, Dolores Flores; granddaughter, Yolanda Cupis; grandsons, Ronald Campbell, Jesus Jr., great-grandsons, Roy Gomez, Tony Viola, Mariano Valencia and great-granddaughter Alicia Viola. She is survived by daughters, Maria Fernanda (Santos), Maria Bule (Modesto), Candelaria Flores, Margarita Carmelo, Juanita Valencia (Enrique), Petra Quintero (Johnny) and Cruzita Madril (Demetrio); sons, Jesus Carmelo, Mario Carmelo (Patricia), Claudio Carmelo and Lorenzo Carmelo (Christina); 48 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Maria often wondered if she would live to be 100 years old, but Our Heavenly Father saw that she was tired and called her home. Maria worked for the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities for 13 years and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Language Development Department for four years. She was a well-known seamstress and loved to crochet and embroider. She earned a Child Development Associate from Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Arizona. Maria was a long-time resident of Coolidge, Arizona, having lived there for 42 years. She returned to Tucson and lived there for the remainder of her life until her passing. We shall miss our mother, but we know that she is now home with Our Heavenly Father. Services have been held. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.





