MONTANO, Maria M.
83, passed peacefully at home on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 14, 1935, in Sinaloa, Mexico and later made her home in Tucson. Maria was predeceased by her son, Estevan. She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Jesus; her sister, Martha "Vicki"; daughters, Maria "Lupe" and Laura; son, Jesus "Chuy"; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd., Friday, May 24, 2019 and Saturday, May 25, 2019. Call for details.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 21, 2019