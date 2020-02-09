APALATEGUI, Dominican
Sister of Peace
Maria Teresa (MT), OP
79, a native of Tucson, AZ, died February 1, 2020, at St. Catharine, Kentucky. She was a Dominican Sister for 57 years. Sr. "MT" is survived by her brother, Carlos Cocio. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, February 7, 2020 with burial in St. Catharine Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Sr. Maria Teresa's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020