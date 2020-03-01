SHULTIS, Marian Robbins
Born June 3, 1935 in Brazil, Indiana, passed away February 12, 2020.Marian is survived by her children, Barbara Kohl and Brad Kohl, as well as granddaughters, Caitlin Kohl, Leah Kohl, Greta Kohl and grandson, Sam Gilinsky.Marian lived in Tucson since early childhood and is a graduate of Tucson High School (1953) and the University of Arizona (1957). She was an educator in both Tucson Unified School District and Amphitheater Public Schools from which she retired in 2010. Marian was a long time and dedicated member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020