VERBOUT, Marie Elizabeth Gorman
Born on September 3, 1921 in Raymond, Illinois, she died on September 17, 2019. Married to Edward Verbout in 1955, she had lived in Tucson for 57 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward (February 14, 2019); parents, Anthony Gorman and Lucy File Gorman, and sister, Anna Gorman. She is survived by five children, Philip (LouAnn), Michael (Rhonda), Mary, Theresa (Jerry), and Rose; eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She received her Bachelor of Education from Illinois State University and a Master of Library Science from the University of Illinois. She taught English in Illinois high schools for three years and was the librarian in elementary and high schools in Waukegan, Barrington, and North Chicago. In 1955 she married Edward Verbout who farmed in Neponset, Illinois, and they became the parents of five children. The family moved to Tucson in 1962, and Marie was the librarian at the newly-constructed Pueblo and Palo Verde high schools before becoming librarian for 24 years at TUSD Library Technical Services. After she retired in 1986, she became a member of Arizona Association of School Retirees, Arizona Education Association, "Gifts of Age" Writers, and Jung Readers. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1400 N. Greasewood, Tucson, (where she had been a Lector and Eucharistic Minister), Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Private burial service at Holy Hope Cemetery. Marie embraced her life as an Irish-Catholic Democrat who loved children and books. She would like to be remembered with a donation to a public or school library, to the Tucson non-profit "Make Way for Books," or to the Soup Patrol Ministry at Most Holy Trinity Parish. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 22, 2019