Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie LARGIADER. View Sign

LARGIADER, Marie age 87, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Marie was born on August 30, 1931 in Abington, PA to Martin and Ida (Meyer) Kurol and grew up with her very special sisters, Gladys and Eleanor, in Astoria, Queens, NY. She raised her two children, Jeff and Kim, in Huntington Station, Long Island, NY and enjoyed a highly successful career as a Real Estate Agent . She retired to Tucson, AZ. Marie will be remembered for her radiant smile, uniquely artistic sense of style, and making every gift a "Present"ation. She had a passion for travel, created spectacular gardens, and loved dancing, music, and celebrating life with gusto. Marie is survived by her daughter, Kim Marie Ohler, of Tucson, AZ, her son, Jeff (Moira) Largiader and grandchildren, Kaitlin and Dan Largiader of Ocean Township, NJ, her beloved cat, Tortilla, and many other loving relatives and friends. A special thank you to Angel at Searles Care Home for her unwavering dedication, care, and love and to Marie's very special friend, Betty Chase. Enjoy dancing amongst the stars in heaven, Marie, and know that we miss you. Until we meet again. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.





LARGIADER, Marie age 87, peacefully passed away on January 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Marie was born on August 30, 1931 in Abington, PA to Martin and Ida (Meyer) Kurol and grew up with her very special sisters, Gladys and Eleanor, in Astoria, Queens, NY. She raised her two children, Jeff and Kim, in Huntington Station, Long Island, NY and enjoyed a highly successful career as a Real Estate Agent . She retired to Tucson, AZ. Marie will be remembered for her radiant smile, uniquely artistic sense of style, and making every gift a "Present"ation. She had a passion for travel, created spectacular gardens, and loved dancing, music, and celebrating life with gusto. Marie is survived by her daughter, Kim Marie Ohler, of Tucson, AZ, her son, Jeff (Moira) Largiader and grandchildren, Kaitlin and Dan Largiader of Ocean Township, NJ, her beloved cat, Tortilla, and many other loving relatives and friends. A special thank you to Angel at Searles Care Home for her unwavering dedication, care, and love and to Marie's very special friend, Betty Chase. Enjoy dancing amongst the stars in heaven, Marie, and know that we miss you. Until we meet again. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close