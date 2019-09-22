|
TAYLOR, Marie Nau
1923 - 2019
Born in San Bernadino, CA. Marie was an active member of El Camino Baptist Church, PEO, and Hands of Hope. Survived by Ann Taylor, Mary Taylor, Larry Taylor, Ann (Steve) Jansen, Barbara (Bob) Taeger, Tom (Marti) Olson, David (Terri) Olson. Preceded in death by Albert Mathre, Edwin Taylor, Nick Taylor, Troy Mathre, Loisanne Olson and Peter Covington. Celebration of life to be held at El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at South Lawn. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 22, 2019