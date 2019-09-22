Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
El Camino Baptist Church
7777 E. Speedway
Marie Nau Taylor


1923 - 2019
Born in San Bernadino, CA. Marie was an active member of El Camino Baptist Church, PEO, and Hands of Hope. Survived by Ann Taylor, Mary Taylor, Larry Taylor, Ann (Steve) Jansen, Barbara (Bob) Taeger, Tom (Marti) Olson, David (Terri) Olson. Preceded in death by Albert Mathre, Edwin Taylor, Nick Taylor, Troy Mathre, Loisanne Olson and Peter Covington. Celebration of life to be held at El Camino Baptist Church, 7777 E. Speedway on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at South Lawn. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 22, 2019
