CRAWFORD, Marilee Ann 69, found peace on March 21, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born October 19, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles Samuel and Beatrice Maxine Crawford. Marilee is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Susan Shobe and Keith Delaney, Betsy Shobe and Eric Murphy, and Kathryn Neece and Patrick Neece and her grandchildren, Dahlia Schorr, Willow Schorr, Violet Schorr, Kami Murphy, Adam Murphy, AJ Neece, Alex Neece, Alex Peebles, Andrew Peebles, and great-granddaughter, Ava Murphy, as well as her sister, Leta Miksza-Crawford and her family; sister, Carolyn 'Candy' Glancey and husband, Thomas Glancey; sister-in-law, Cris Crawford and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beatrice Crawford; her brother, Frederick Charles Crawford and sister, Susan Margaret Crawford. Her various employment was as diverse as her talents and skills. Her passions and volunteer work included singing and playing the banjo and piano, catering, Girl Scouts, camping, cooking over an open fire for guest ranches, as well as creating ethnic costumes from around the world. Her vast knowledge and love of Arizona and it's history was freely shared with family and friends. Marilee was never happier than when she was with her daughters and grandchildren. Her big heart and love of teaching shone through everything she did. Her wandering spirit and love of the outdoors made every trip an adventure and an amazing experience with every bend of the road. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her honor to the Girl Scouts of America.





2545 N. Tucson Blvd.

Tucson , AZ 85716

