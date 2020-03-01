Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Catherine Majchrzak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on February 24, 2020, in Miami FL. Marilyn was born in Niagara Falls NY on February 2, 1949 to Jessie and Stanley Majchrzak. She received Nutrition degrees at Rosary Hill and Penn State. Her first job in the WIC program in Tucson began a lifelong career devoted to helping people understand the value of healthy food to human health and wellness. Marilyn felt incredibly fulfilled in her work, which ranged from working with people with disabilities, to working at Armour foods, to running the nutrition program at Canyon Ranch, from which she retired in 2017 after 28 years. Marilyn loved traveling, gardening, international culinary adventures and contemplative prayer. But most of all she loved her people: the extended family and dear friends with whom she shared her life and her gentle spirit. Those whose lives she enriched are many: among them 15 surviving cousins, including Carol Haseley; Bob Wojton; Laurie (Ken) Albrecht; Pat, Dick and Ron Gilbert; Linda (Gary) Keller; and Maryanne Carson; many nieces and nephews; and a small village of cherished friends, among them Cindi & Rich Ervin, Gypsy & David Lyle, Marguerite Edwards, Laura Keen, and Nancy Comer.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020; a lunch (planned by Marilyn) to follow. Marilyn's family wishes to thank the staff at UM Sylvester for their excellent and compassionate care, and most especially to express Marilyn's gratitude to Dr. Peter Hosein, who -Marilyn was convinced- is an angel dressed in a white coat and wearing colorful socks.

Donations can be made to passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on February 24, 2020, in Miami FL. Marilyn was born in Niagara Falls NY on February 2, 1949 to Jessie and Stanley Majchrzak. She received Nutrition degrees at Rosary Hill and Penn State. Her first job in the WIC program in Tucson began a lifelong career devoted to helping people understand the value of healthy food to human health and wellness. Marilyn felt incredibly fulfilled in her work, which ranged from working with people with disabilities, to working at Armour foods, to running the nutrition program at Canyon Ranch, from which she retired in 2017 after 28 years. Marilyn loved traveling, gardening, international culinary adventures and contemplative prayer. But most of all she loved her people: the extended family and dear friends with whom she shared her life and her gentle spirit. Those whose lives she enriched are many: among them 15 surviving cousins, including Carol Haseley; Bob Wojton; Laurie (Ken) Albrecht; Pat, Dick and Ron Gilbert; Linda (Gary) Keller; and Maryanne Carson; many nieces and nephews; and a small village of cherished friends, among them Cindi & Rich Ervin, Gypsy & David Lyle, Marguerite Edwards, Laura Keen, and Nancy Comer.A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020; a lunch (planned by Marilyn) to follow. Marilyn's family wishes to thank the staff at UM Sylvester for their excellent and compassionate care, and most especially to express Marilyn's gratitude to Dr. Peter Hosein, who -Marilyn was convinced- is an angel dressed in a white coat and wearing colorful socks.Donations can be made to pancan.org nokidhungry.org , or to the . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations