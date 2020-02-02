Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn D. Wiggins. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WIGGINS, Marilyn D.



passed peacefully into God's care on January 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born in 1928 to Lulu and Emmet McCartan in Douglas, Arizona. She spent her childhood and youth in Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School in 1945 and from the University of Arizona in 1949. Marilyn married Clyde Wiggins in Douglas, Arizona in 1948. During the three years after graduation from the UofA, she taught school in Glendale, AZ and Buffalo, NY. In 1951 she and Clyde moved to Mexico City for seven years and always considered the experience of living outside of the USA as very enriching. When she and Clyde returned to the USA they settled in Phoenix, AZ where she taught school for 15 years. When Marilyn retired she enjoyed doing volunteer work at Golden Gate Settlement-Gomphers and helped start a tutoring program at Phoenix Children's Hospital. She was very involved as a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship and loved to garden, cook, read for pleasure and travel. Among other places, she and Clyde traveled to Mexico, Guatemala, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, England, Ireland, Scotland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada and Hawaii. Music was a central part of her life and she remained a talented piano player all her life, capable of sight reading musical scores and delighting in the music of George Gershwin, opera and musicals. She is survived by son, Martin Wiggins (Cyndy) of Tucson; daughter, Roslyn Burns of Albuquerque and daughter, Adriene Morgan (Randy Sandifer) of Dallas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher and Devin Burns, Alex and Julie Morgan and Gavin Wiggins and by five great-grandchildren.Visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona. Funeral Services are at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E Grant Rd., Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .







