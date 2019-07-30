Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Fail Stark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STARK, Marilyn Fail



82, died on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Tucson. From her birth to her death on Tuesday, Marilyn nourished people around her with love, faith, and music. Marilyn grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Oklahoma where she met her future husband, Never Fail, Jr. They wed in 1957 and forged a beautiful life together in Tulsa, where Never was a local builder and Marilyn was above all, a fantastic mother and friend but also active at Asbury United Methodist Church, Christian Women's Club, The Little Lighthouse and her childrens' schools. Marilyn never met a stranger and made everyone she encountered feel more welcome. The family moved to Tucson in 1989 and Never passed away unexpectedly in 1992. Though grieving, Marilyn poured herself into Christian related activities as well as her many grandchildren whom she adored. After being a widow for 17 years, Marilyn was blessed to meet and fall in love with another godly man, John Stark. They wed in 2009 and enjoyed a great life together based on their deep faith, love of travel and time with family and friends. Marilyn leaves a great legacy of love including her four children, Laura (Tom) Reeb, Brian (Lisa) Fail, Lisa Ammons and Blake (Michelle) Vail along with twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Marilyn also leaves behind the Stark side of the family whom she loved and admired. She had a loving and active faith and will be remembered as a bright light in the various places and churches she served. A private, family funeral and burial was held at the Evergreen Cemetery on July 24, 2019.







