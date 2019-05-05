SMITH, Marilyn Rummell
78, former wife of the late Dorman Smith, passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on April 23, 2019. An east side resident for nearly 40 years, Marilyn taught piano, played the piano and organ at St. Francis de Sales church for over 20 years and accompanied numerous musicians at the UofA. She is survived by her children, Alison Doran (Pat) and Ryan Smith (Leenie); grandchildren, Sara (Patrick), Nicholas, Aidan, Johnny, Miranda and her favorite of the bunch, her grand-dog, Loki. The family welcomes all who loved her to a celebration of her life which will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at The Stillwell House. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019