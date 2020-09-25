REED, Marilyn Sue



84, peacefully passed away at home on September 17, 2020. She was born March 21, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles and Lucille Crawford. She graduated from Speedway High School in 1955 and had a brief career in banking before marrying and raising her children. Marilyn married the love of her life, Bennie, and the two enjoyed many adventures residing between Indiana and Arizona during their 48 years of matrimony. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Bennie Reed and her son, Mark Cox. Marilyn is survived by six children, nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation for Marilyn will take place Monday, September 28, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by Graveside Services at 10:30 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ.









