Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Odelia's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

DU PLAIN, Marion



The late Marion Du Plain was born in Oregon, Illinois on August 27, 1922 to Emma Katherine Sauer Harnish and Earl Kieffer Harnish. She peacefully passed away on January 9, 2020. Marion married Philip Du Plain in 1946. The couple enjoyed great adventures traveling, ultimately establishing their home in Tucson, AZ. Their son Tom was born in 1954 and Lucienne followed in 1956.



Marion went to work for the University of Arizona as a secretary in the Registrar's Office. Serving students and working in administration gave her great joy until her retirement. Marion was an avid U of A basketball and football fan during and for many years after her tenure with the university. She will also be fondly remembered as a volunteer for Reach Out, a devout Catholic and a competitive bridge player. Her outgoing personality, positive influence and radiant smile will be greatly missed by all who encountered her.



Marion was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, brother and sisters. She is survived by Thomas Allen Du Plain (Sandra), and Lucienne Du Plain, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Odelia's Catholic Church, followed be a small family luncheon.







DU PLAIN, MarionThe late Marion Du Plain was born in Oregon, Illinois on August 27, 1922 to Emma Katherine Sauer Harnish and Earl Kieffer Harnish. She peacefully passed away on January 9, 2020. Marion married Philip Du Plain in 1946. The couple enjoyed great adventures traveling, ultimately establishing their home in Tucson, AZ. Their son Tom was born in 1954 and Lucienne followed in 1956.Marion went to work for the University of Arizona as a secretary in the Registrar's Office. Serving students and working in administration gave her great joy until her retirement. Marion was an avid U of A basketball and football fan during and for many years after her tenure with the university. She will also be fondly remembered as a volunteer for Reach Out, a devout Catholic and a competitive bridge player. Her outgoing personality, positive influence and radiant smile will be greatly missed by all who encountered her.Marion was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, brother and sisters. She is survived by Thomas Allen Du Plain (Sandra), and Lucienne Du Plain, as well as many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Odelia's Catholic Church, followed be a small family luncheon. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close