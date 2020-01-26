DU PLAIN, Marion
The late Marion Du Plain was born in Oregon, Illinois on August 27, 1922 to Emma Katherine Sauer Harnish and Earl Kieffer Harnish. She peacefully passed away on January 9, 2020. Marion married Philip Du Plain in 1946. The couple enjoyed great adventures traveling, ultimately establishing their home in Tucson, AZ. Their son Tom was born in 1954 and Lucienne followed in 1956.
Marion went to work for the University of Arizona as a secretary in the Registrar's Office. Serving students and working in administration gave her great joy until her retirement. Marion was an avid U of A basketball and football fan during and for many years after her tenure with the university. She will also be fondly remembered as a volunteer for Reach Out, a devout Catholic and a competitive bridge player. Her outgoing personality, positive influence and radiant smile will be greatly missed by all who encountered her.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, brother and sisters. She is survived by Thomas Allen Du Plain (Sandra), and Lucienne Du Plain, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Odelia's Catholic Church, followed be a small family luncheon.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020