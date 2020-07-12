1/1
Marion H. (Lippert) Spain
SPAIN, Marion H (Lippert),

78, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Jim and her granddaughter, Andrea. She is survived by her children, Lora (Armando), Linda, Chuck, grandsons Chris (Nicole), Jeremiah and great-granddaughter, Alana. Marion was originally from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, moved to Tucson as a teen and graduated from Rincon. She will be remembered for her sweet smile and generous heart. She will be missed dearly by those that loved her. Her family would like to thank the staff at Peppi's House-TMC Hospice for their loving care in her final days. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beautiful Savior Academy, PO Box 90925, Tucson, AZ 85752-0925. Arrangement by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
