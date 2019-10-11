|
|
BRADY, Marion R.
Born February 4, 1934 in Carlisle, KY; passed October 6, 2019. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he met the love of his life, Peggy. They married in 1957 at First Christian Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon and elder. He worked as an HVAC mechanic at the U of A for almost 35 years. Survived by his wife, and by his daughter and son-in-law, Bonny Brady and John Francisco. Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 740 E Speedway. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southern AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019