PETERSON, Marion Willa
passed Thursday, August 8, 2019. At 93, she lived a full creative life: playing piano and organ, sewing, gardening, mastering watercolor, and writing poetry. She was a caring mother, grandmother, wife. Preceded in death by husband, Charles, and daughters, Leah Bishop and Cheri Carter. Survived by daughters, Amber Stene and April Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2100 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista, AZ, in the ramada west of the church. Casual dress. Handicap access.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 21, 2019